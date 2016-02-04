* Ringgit up near 2 pct; liquidity thin * Won advances on stop-loss dlr selling, exporters * Rupiah gains on bond inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Most emerging Asian currencies rallied on Thursday as investors dumped dollar holdings against the regional units after a top Federal Reserve official increased expectations of slower U.S. interest rate hikes. The Malaysian ringgit jumped nearly 2 percent in thin trading as crude oil prices extended gains on the dollar's weakness and expectations of production cuts. That helped ease concerns over the country's falling oil and gas revenues. South Korea's won advanced as investors rushed to cover bearish positions in the second worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. Indonesia's rupiah rose on bond inflows. William Dudley, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said on Wednesday that financial conditions had tightened considerably in the weeks since the U.S. central bank raised interest rates. Policy makers would have to take that factor into consideration should it persist, he said. Activity in U.S. services sector slowed in January to a near two-year low, adding to doubts over the pace of future increases in U.S. borrowing costs. The dollar on Wednesday hit a three-month low against a six major currencies. "Asia FX may receive some Chinese New Year respite. Markets seem to be looking for an excuse to sell USD," said Christopher Wong, senior FX analyst for Maybank in Singapore. "Together with easing... by other major central banks including the BOJ and the ECB, accommodative monetary conditions globally provide some temporary support for Asia ex-Japan FX." The ringgit and the rupiah could lead regional gains because those currencies are more sensitive to oil prices and a weaker dollar, Wong added. Sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies has already improved in the last two weeks as major central banks affirmed a loose monetary policy stance, a Reuters poll found. The Bank of Japan last week adopted minus interest rates, while the European Central Bank is expected to take provide more stimulus next month. Still, traders and analysts, including Maybank's Wong, remained cautious ahead of U.S. economic data including non-farm payrolls (NFP) due on Friday and the comments of other top Fed officials. Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total non-farm payrolls to increase by 190,000 in January and the unemployment rate to remain at a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent. "We would need below-consensus U.S. payrolls for the trend to continue, something closer to 100,000," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore, referring to the trend to a weaker dollar and stronger Asian currencies. RINGGIT The ringgit found further support from demand linked to daily fixing. Interbank speculators hesitated to add further bullish bets on the Malaysian currency with caution growing ahead of U.S. data and liquidity subdued. "I will buy USD on dips. Tomorrow, we have NFP," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. WON The won advanced as local and foreign investors dumped dollar holdings to limit losses. South Korea's exporters also bought the won for settlements. The South Korean currency pared some of earlier gains as local importers purchased the dollar for payments on dips. "We need to open the door for further stop-loss (dollar) selling, but the dollar has found some support overall now," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "The won is unlikely to extend gains from here." RUPIAH The rupiah gained, tracking higher government bond prices , which offer one of the highest yields in Asia. Long-term foreign investors bought the Indonesian currency in non-deliverable forwards markets, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,662, stronger than the previous 13,757. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0505 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.87 117.91 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.4151 1.4140 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 33.377 33.808 +1.29 Korean won 1202.30 1219.30 +1.41 Baht 35.62 35.82 +0.56 Peso 47.75 47.86 +0.24 Rupiah 13675.00 13750.00 +0.55 Rupee 67.85 68.07 +0.34 Ringgit 4.1520 4.2200 +1.64 Yuan 6.5778 6.5764 -0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.87 120.30 +2.06 Sing dlr 1.4151 1.4177 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 33.377 33.066 -0.93 Korean won 1202.30 1172.50 -2.48 Baht 35.62 36.00 +1.07 Peso 47.75 47.06 -1.43 Rupiah 13675.00 13785.00 +0.80 Rupee 67.85 66.15 -2.50 Ringgit 4.1520 4.2935 +3.41 Yuan 6.5778 6.4936 -1.28 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)