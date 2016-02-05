Feb 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 116.78 116.77 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3993 1.3973 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 33.240 33.608 +1.11 Korean won 1193.30 1202.10 +0.74 Baht 35.60 35.55 -0.14 Peso 47.69 47.78 +0.18 Rupiah 13645.00 13635.00 -0.07 Rupee 67.54 67.54 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1290 4.1530 +0.58 Yuan 6.5665 6.5646 -0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 116.78 120.30 +3.01 Sing dlr 1.3993 1.4177 +1.31 Taiwan dlr 33.240 33.066 -0.52 Korean won 1193.30 1172.50 -1.74 Baht 35.60 36.00 +1.12 Peso 47.69 47.06 -1.32 Rupiah 13645.00 13785.00 +1.03 Rupee 67.54 66.15 -2.06 Ringgit 4.1290 4.2935 +3.98 Yuan 6.5665 6.4936 -1.11 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)