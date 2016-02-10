Feb 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.46 115.16 +0.61 Sing dlr 1.3954 1.3974 +0.14 *Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.520 +0.00 *Korean won 1198.19 1197.40 +0.00 Baht 35.46 35.48 +0.06 Peso 47.58 47.65 +0.15 Rupiah 13540.00 13602.00 +0.46 Rupee 67.90 67.90 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1630 4.1570 -0.14 *Yuan 6.5755 6.5755 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.46 120.30 +5.10 Sing dlr 1.3954 1.4177 +1.60 Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.066 -1.35 Korean won 1197.40 1172.50 -2.08 Baht 35.46 36.00 +1.52 Peso 47.58 47.06 -1.09 Rupiah 13540.00 13785.00 +1.81 Rupee 67.90 66.15 -2.58 Ringgit 4.1630 4.2935 +3.13 Yuan 6.5755 6.4936 -1.25 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)