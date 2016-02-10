* Rupiah hits around 4-month high on capital inflows * Baht near 4-month peak on gold exporters * Thai 10-year bond yield lowest in at least 15 years (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Indonesia's rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, on expectations that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may signal a slower pace of U.S. interest rate increases due to a faltering global economy and financial market turmoil. The rupiah jumped more than 1 percent to around a four-month high buoyed by capital inflows. Thailand's baht rose to a near four-month peak on demand from gold exporters. Foreigners also bought Thai debt, pushing down the government's 10-year bond yield to its lowest in at least 15 years. The U.S. dollar stayed around a 3-1/2-month trough against a basket of six major currencies ahead of Yellen's congressional testimony later in the day. The dollar's retreat follows worries over slowing global growth after recent falls in oil and growing concerns about the health of European banks. Still, some analysts doubted if emerging Asian currencies could appreciate further, given mounting risk aversion. Yellen is also likely to defend the U.S. central bank's first rate hike in a decade and insist that more increases this year remain on track, albeit at a slower pace, when she addresses Congress. "I don't expect Asian FX strength to continue. We are lacking growth globally and that will be negative for Asia," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "Yellen will not adjust her comments and turn dovish. We will have a quarter of weak growth that will delay the rate hikes and expectations. However, SEB thinks it's strong enough that the Fed will hike in September and December - two hikes for 2016," Yokota said, when asked if the U.S. economy is strong enough to weather higher borrowing costs. RUPIAH The rupiah rose 1.5 percent to 13,400 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 15, on demand from foreign banks. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,538, stronger than the previous 13,689. Indonesia's finance ministry sold 5.25 trillion rupiah ($391.8 million) of Islamic bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 4 trillion rupiah, the government said on Tuesday. Foreign investors were net buyers of Jakarta stocks in the previous three consecutive sessions, purchasing a combined net 3.0 trillion rupiah during the period, Thomson Reuters data showed. On Friday, they absorbed 2.7 trillion rupiah in equities, the largest daily purchase since April 2015, after data showed Southeast Asia's top economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter. The rupiah is seen facing chart resistance between 13,400-13,425. A close firmer than that range is expected to lead the currency to 13,220, its high in October 2015, analysts said. BAHT The baht gained 0.4 percent to 35.34 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 19, as gold exporters sold the dollar after unloading the precious metal following recent gains. Gold was holding near a 7-1/2-month high as investors sought safe-haven assets in the wake of a global stock market tumble and worries about world economic growth. Gold is popular among Thai investors, and rises in the precious metal's price often prompt some to reduce holdings in the physical metal or in gold futures. The Thai currency also found support from bond inflows. The 10-year bond yield fell to 2.100 percent, the lowest since January 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data going back till then. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.44 115.16 +0.63 Sing dlr 1.3938 1.3974 +0.26 *Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.520 +0.00 *Korean won 1197.40 1197.40 +0.00 Baht 35.35 35.48 +0.36 Peso 47.54 47.65 +0.23 Rupiah 13400.00 13602.00 +1.51 Rupee 67.94 67.90 -0.06 Ringgit 4.1570 4.1570 +0.00 *Yuan 6.5755 6.5755 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.44 120.30 +5.12 Sing dlr 1.3938 1.4177 +1.71 Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.066 -1.35 Korean won 1197.40 1172.50 -2.08 Baht 35.35 36.00 +1.83 Peso 47.54 47.06 -1.01 Rupiah 13400.00 13785.00 +2.87 Rupee 67.94 66.15 -2.63 Ringgit 4.1570 4.2935 +3.28 Yuan 6.5755 6.4936 -1.25 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)