UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0125 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.65 113.34 +0.61 Sing dlr 1.3868 1.3915 +0.34 *Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.520 +0.00 Korean won 1194.40 1197.40 +0.25 Baht 35.26 35.36 +0.28 Peso 47.40 47.47 +0.15 Rupiah 13365.00 13460.00 +0.71 Rupee 67.85 67.85 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0980 4.1185 +0.50 *Yuan 6.5755 6.5755 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.65 120.30 +6.79 Sing dlr 1.3868 1.4177 +2.23 Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.066 -1.35 Korean won 1194.40 1172.50 -1.83 Baht 35.26 36.00 +2.10 Peso 47.40 47.06 -0.72 Rupiah 13365.00 13785.00 +3.14 Rupee 67.85 66.15 -2.50 Ringgit 4.0980 4.2935 +4.77 Yuan 6.5755 6.4936 -1.25 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 22) 1000 01.50/02.00 00.75/01.00 00.75/01.00 04.25% 04.25% 04.25% ---------------------------------