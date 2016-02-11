* Rupiah, baht, Singapore dollar, ringgit near 4-month highs * Bond inflows lift rupiah, baht * Malaysia Dec factory output stronger than expected * Won turns weaker; foreigners sell stocks, bonds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen cemented expectations that the U.S. central bank may not hurry to raise interest rates, while growing risk aversion limited gains in regional units. The Malaysian ringgit hovered at a near four-month peak as data showing the country's factory output in December rose more than expected. Indonesia's rupiah and Thailand's baht hit near four-month highs on bond inflows. The Singapore dollar cleared a key chart resistance level to touch its strongest since late October on weakness in the U.S. dollar. The greenback fell to a four-month low against a basket of six major currencies. Yellen on Wednesday made clear that the Fed remained on a path of 'gradual' policy tightening. However, Yellen also emphasised growing risks facing the economy. "The remarks are seen dovish, especially as she mentioned worries about a slowing Chinese economy and its impact on the U.S. economy. That removed possibilities of a March hike," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "So, Asian currencies may stay firm further as the dollar is unlikely to see a meaningful rebound in a short term," Park added. Still, emerging Asian currencies gave up much of earlier gains with the South Korean won turning weaker as regional stocks lost ground as investors chased safe-harbour assets. BAHT The baht advanced as much as 0.5 percent to 35.20 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 15. Most Thai government's bond prices were up. The 10-year yield fell as low as 1.990 percent, the lowest since January 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data going back till then. Exporters also bought the baht for settlements on expectations of further strength in the currency. Gold investors joined bids for the baht after they sold the metal on rallies. Gold surged to its highest in 8-1/2 months on safe-harbour demand. Gold is popular among Thai investors, and increases in the precious metal's price often prompt some to reduce holdings in the physical metal or in gold futures. Still, the Thai currency is seen having a chart resistance at 35.13, a 200-day moving average, analysts said. The unit has been weaker than the average since late April 2015. RUPIAH The rupiah earlier rose as much as 1 percent to 13,325 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 15. Most Indonesian government bond prices rose with the 10-year yield down to 7.977 percent, the lowest since May 2015. The Indonesian currency pared much of earlier gains as foreign and local banks booked profits from the second best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. The unit is seen having a strong chart resistance area between 13,200 and 13,250, analysts said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar gained as much as 0.4 percent to 1.3862 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Oct. 23, tracking strength in the yen and the offshore yuan. The city-state's unit is seen appreciating further to 1.3836, the previous high, as it broke through a chart resistance at 1.3915, a 200-day moving average, analysts said. The currency had been staying weaker than the average since early September 2014. The next target would be 1.3798, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level of its depreciation from April 2015 to January this year, analysts said. Still, the Singapore dollar pared most earlier gains, tracking regional peers. WON The won started firmer on the first trading day after local financial markets were closed from Monday through Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday. The South Korean currency turned direction as foreign investors sold local shares and bonds. Local importers also bought the dollar on dips for payments. Foreigners pulled more funds out of the country's equity and debt markets for a second month in January, extending a sell-off sparked by the first U.S. rate hike in almost a decade in December, data showed earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.68 113.34 +0.59 Sing dlr 1.3906 1.3915 +0.06 *Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.520 +0.00 Korean won 1203.60 1197.40 -0.52 Baht 35.26 35.36 +0.28 Peso 47.44 47.47 +0.06 Rupiah 13435.00 13460.00 +0.19 Rupee 68.00 67.85 -0.23 Ringgit 4.1100 4.1185 +0.21 *Yuan 6.5755 6.5755 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.68 120.30 +6.76 Sing dlr 1.3906 1.4177 +1.95 Taiwan dlr 33.507 33.066 -1.35 Korean won 1203.60 1172.50 -2.58 Baht 35.26 36.00 +2.10 Peso 47.44 47.06 -0.80 Rupiah 13435.00 13785.00 +2.61 Rupee 68.00 66.15 -2.72 Ringgit 4.1100 4.2935 +4.46 Yuan 6.5755 6.4936 -1.25 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)