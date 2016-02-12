Feb 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0125 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.19 112.42 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.3896 1.3915 +0.14 *Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.520 +0.00 Korean won 1203.80 1202.50 -0.11 Baht 35.24 35.25 +0.03 Peso 47.53 47.45 -0.17 Rupiah 13455.00 13460.00 +0.04 Rupee 68.29 68.29 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1490 4.1445 -0.11 *Yuan 6.5755 6.5755 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.19 120.30 +7.23 Sing dlr 1.3896 1.4177 +2.02 Taiwan dlr 33.520 33.066 -1.35 Korean won 1203.80 1172.50 -2.60 Baht 35.24 36.00 +2.16 Peso 47.53 47.06 -0.99 Rupiah 13455.00 13785.00 +2.45 Rupee 68.29 66.15 -3.13 Ringgit 4.1490 4.2935 +3.48 Yuan 6.5755 6.4936 -1.25 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)