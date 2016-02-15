* PBOC's yuan fixing biggest rise since Nov. 2 * Thai Q4 q/q growth below forecast, recovery still fragile * Taiwan dollar near six-week high on inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday after China's central bank set its daily yuan guidance rate sharply firmer, easing concerns over risks of devaluation, and as regional stock markets clawed back some of their recent heavy losses. Thailand's baht, however, fell as quarterly economic growth in the last three months of 2015 came in slightly weaker than expected. The yuan jumped more than 1 percent to 6.4900 per dollar - its firmest this year - as the People's Bank of China set its daily midpoint 0.3 percent stronger before the market open. It was the official fixing's biggest rise since Nov. 2. The Taiwan dollar hit a near six-week high, tracking the renminbi's strength. The Malaysian ringgit rose after oil prices on Friday jumped more than 10 percent. China's exports and imports in January fell more than expected, but emerging Asian currencies focused more on Beijing's stabilisation efforts for now, analysts said. In an interview over the weekend, PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said there was no basis for the yuan to keep falling, and China would keep it stable versus a basket of currencies while allowing greater volatility against the U.S. dollar. "The weak export growth could add more speculation to CNY weakness," said Nordea Markets' senior analyst Amy Yuan Zhuang in Singapore, referring to the yuan. "But I still believe that Zhou Xiaochuan's comments during the weekend and today's strong fixing rate helped alleviating some of the pressure on the CNY, at least temporarily. And so the same for Asia FX." BAHT The baht slid as traders unwound bullish bets on growing caution over possible intervention by the central bank to stem its appreciation. Thailand's economy grew 0.8 percent in October-December last year from the previous three months on a seasonally-adjusted basis, less than the 1.0 percent in July-September and the 0.9 percent expected in a Reuters poll. Government bond prices fell, adding to pressure on the currency. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 1.4 percent to 33.052 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 6. The island's currency found further support from demand from foreign financial institutions as businesses reopened after a week-long break for the Lunar New Year holidays. The central bank has not been spotted buying the U.S. Dollar to stem strength in the Taiwan dollar yet, traders said, but caution over intervention remained. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced 1 percent in thin trading as a rebound in crude prices eased concerns over Malaysia's falling oil and gas revenues. The Malaysian currency found further support from demand against the neighbouring Singapore dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.84 113.27 -0.50 Sing dlr 1.3990 1.3974 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 33.052 33.520 +1.42 Korean won 1208.80 1211.70 +0.24 Baht 35.63 35.57 -0.17 Peso 47.53 47.51 -0.04 Rupiah 13410.00 13485.00 +0.56 Rupee 68.06 68.23 +0.25 Ringgit 4.1270 4.1700 +1.04 Yuan 6.4915 6.5755 +1.29 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.84 120.30 +5.67 Sing dlr 1.3990 1.4177 +1.34 Taiwan dlr 33.052 33.066 +0.04 Korean won 1208.80 1172.50 -3.00 Baht 35.63 36.00 +1.04 Peso 47.53 47.06 -0.99 Rupiah 13410.00 13785.00 +2.80 Rupee 68.06 66.15 -2.81 Ringgit 4.1270 4.2935 +4.03 Yuan 6.4915 6.4936 +0.03 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)