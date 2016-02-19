Feb 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.88 113.25 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.4067 1.4020 -0.33 Taiwan dlr 33.295 33.525 +0.69 Korean won 1236.29 1227.40 -0.72 Baht 35.57 35.55 -0.06 Peso 47.64 47.58 -0.13 Rupiah 13530.00 13490.00 -0.30 Rupee 68.46 68.46 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2025 4.1600 -1.01 Yuan 6.5192 6.5170 -0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.88 120.30 +6.57 Sing dlr 1.4067 1.4177 +0.78 Taiwan dlr 33.295 33.066 -0.69 Korean won 1236.29 1172.50 -5.16 Baht 35.57 36.00 +1.21 Peso 47.64 47.06 -1.22 Rupiah 13530.00 13785.00 +1.88 Rupee 68.46 66.15 -3.37 Ringgit 4.2025 4.2935 +2.17 Yuan 6.5192 6.4936 -0.39 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)