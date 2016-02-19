* Won at 5-1/2-year low, offshore funds keep selling * S.Korea suspected "aggressively" intervening - traders * Ringgit falls on oil; rupiah down after BI rate cuts (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday and looked set for weekly losses as a retreat in oil prices soured risk sentiment and concerns over sluggish global growth persisted. South Korea's won hit a 5-1/2-year low, leading weekly losses among regional units, as foreign lenders such as custodian banks dumped it amid bond outflows. But it later recouped much of the day's early losses on what traders suspected to be "aggressive" intervention by authorities to slow the slide in Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year. The Malaysian ringgit lost more than 1 percent, tracking lower crude prices, while Indonesia's rupiah touched its weakest level in more than a week after the central bank on Thursday cut interest rates. Asian shares slumped and oil prices slipped as record crude stocks renewed worries about global oversupply, outweighing moves by major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia to cap production. "It is hard to expect stabilisation in risk sentiment as confidence on major central banks has been shaking with doubts over quantitative easing and negative interest rates," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "The won led Asia weakness as weakening Korea's fundamentals are losing appeal with exports tumbling amid external uncertainties." The South Korean currency lost 1.8 percent against the dollar this week on expectations of central bank rate cuts and growing tensions with the North. BOND OUTFLOWS HIT WON The won earlier on Friday fell nearly 1 percent to 1,239.6 per dollar, its weakest since June 2010, on growing dollar demand related to currency hedging among long-term offshore investors. South Korea's finance ministry and central bank issued a joint warning, saying that the foreign exchange authorities will take all measures necessary against excessive movements in dollar-won trading, which they feel has been intensifying. Some foreign speculators took their intervention as chances to add bearish bets on the won on rallies. "Foreign investors coming out of Korean assets is a residual of necessary private sector deleveraging. These flows have now become structural, overwhelming the commercial KRW demand generated by the country's 6 percent current account surplus," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. "This week, we initiate to short the won against the USD at 1,218," it said with a target of 1,300. The ringgit has slid 1.3 percent so far this week with Friday's loss. Singapore's dollar has slumped 0.7 percent throughout this week as disappointing trade data added to risks of further monetary policy easing in April. The rupiah has lost 0.4 percent as foreign investors sold the currency after Bank Indonesia's cut in rates. Importers' dollar demand also weighed on the unit. In contrast, the Chinese yuan was on the course for a near 0.9 percent weekly gain as the central bank continued stabilisation efforts. China's foreign exchange assets, a barometer of currency flows resulted from central bank intervention in the foreign exchange market, decreased by 644.5 billion yuan ($98.9 billion) in January, its second biggest monthly fall, central bank data indicated on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.12 113.25 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.4073 1.4020 -0.38 Taiwan dlr 33.288 33.525 +0.71 Korean won 1234.45 1227.40 -0.57 Baht 35.73 35.55 -0.50 Peso 47.66 47.58 -0.16 Rupiah 13535.00 13490.00 -0.33 *Rupee 68.46 68.46 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2240 4.1600 -1.52 Yuan 6.5200 6.5170 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.12 120.30 +6.35 Sing dlr 1.4073 1.4177 +0.74 Taiwan dlr 33.288 33.066 -0.67 Korean won 1234.45 1172.50 -5.02 Baht 35.73 36.00 +0.76 Peso 47.66 47.06 -1.25 Rupiah 13535.00 13785.00 +1.85 Rupee 68.46 66.15 -3.37 Ringgit 4.2240 4.2935 +1.65 Yuan 6.5200 6.4936 -0.40 ($1 = 6.5185 yuan) * Indian debt and foreign exchange markets are closed on Friday on account of a local holiday. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)