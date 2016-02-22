* Rupiah gains on bond inflows; Indonesia importers limit
* Won edges up on exporters, S.Korea intervention caution
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Most emerging Asian currencies
gained on Monday as buyers returned to regional stock markets
and as investors hoped that Group of 20 policymakers meeting
later this week will be able to calm volatile global financial
markets.
Indonesia's rupiah advanced on bond inflows and
South Korea's won edged up on exporters' month-end
demand.
The Chinese yuan barely moved as the central bank
kept holding the line. Traders expected the currency to be
stable until at least the end of G20 Shanghai finance ministers
and central Bank governors meeting on Friday and Saturday, at
which China's foreign exchange policy is expected to be a key
topic of conversation.
"Sluggish USD and calmer renminbi markets ahead of the G20
meeting should keep USD/Asia capped," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
Policymakers from the G20 rich countries also will discuss
issues including China's excess capacity, oil prices and global
growth. Most traders expect plenty of rhetoric but consider any
collective action from the diverse group highly unlikely.
Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to find strong
support "to ignite a sizable appreciation from here", Ji said,
as investors awaited a series of February manufacturing surveys
to check the health of global economy.
Growth in Japan's manufacturing activity slowed sharply in
February as new export orders contracted at the fastest pace in
three years, a preliminary survey showed earlier, indicating
global demand is deteriorating.
A sluggish global economy caused investors to stay sceptical
over expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may hurry to
raise interest rates this year despite data showing U.S.
consumer price inflation accelerated in January by the most in
more than four years.
RUPIAH
The rupiah gained as most government bond prices
rose.
The Indonesian currency pared some of earlier gains as local
importers bought dollars for month-end payments.
Such corporate dollar demand is likely to cement a
resistance area between 13,250 per dollar and 13,300, a
Jakarta-based currency trader said.
Still, the trader expected the rupiah to stay on a firm
trend, given the central bank's dovish policy stance to support
Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"We will see more BI rate cuts in the future. The positive
outlook for the economy in 2016 will attract more inflows," the
trader said.
Last week, Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 7.0 percent - this year's second
trim - and it chopped a reserve requirement on rupiah deposits
by 1 percentage point to 6.5 percent.
WON
The won rose as South Korea's exporters took its recent
weakness as chances to buy the currency on dips for month-end
settlements.
Caution also grew over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to stem further weakness in the
worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. On Friday, the
authorities were suspected to have sold around $2 billion to
prop up the won, traders said.
Still, the won gave up most of earlier gains on concerns
over a slowdown in the local economy.
South Korean exports shrank by one-sixth for the first 20
days of this month from a year earlier despite longer working
days, data showed on Sunday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.89 112.62 -0.24
Sing dlr 1.4025 1.4049 +0.17
Taiwan dlr 33.215 33.561 +1.04
Korean won 1233.40 1234.40 +0.08
*Baht 35.76 35.76 0.00
Peso 47.64 47.67 +0.05
Rupiah 13430.00 13490.00 +0.45
Rupee 68.55 68.46 -0.14
Ringgit 4.2070 4.2065 -0.01
Yuan 6.5193 6.5201 +0.01
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.89 120.30 +6.56
Sing dlr 1.4025 1.4177 +1.08
Taiwan dlr 33.215 33.066 -0.45
Korean won 1233.40 1172.50 -4.94
Baht 35.76 36.00 +0.67
Peso 47.64 47.06 -1.22
Rupiah 13430.00 13785.00 +2.64
Rupee 68.55 66.15 -3.50
Ringgit 4.2070 4.2935 +2.06
Yuan 6.5193 6.4936 -0.39
* Thailand's financial markets are closed for a public
holiday.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)