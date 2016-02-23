Feb 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.45 112.93 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.4016 1.3997 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 33.199 33.567 +1.11 Korean won 1229.70 1234.40 +0.38 Baht 35.76 35.75 -0.03 Peso 47.65 47.61 -0.09 Rupiah 13385.00 13435.00 +0.37 Rupee 68.60 68.60 0.00 Ringgit 4.1780 4.1965 +0.44 Yuan 6.5286 6.5230 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.45 120.30 +6.98 Sing dlr 1.4016 1.4177 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 33.199 33.066 -0.40 Korean won 1229.70 1172.50 -4.65 Baht 35.76 36.00 +0.67 Peso 47.65 47.06 -1.24 Rupiah 13385.00 13785.00 +2.99 Rupee 68.60 66.15 -3.57 Ringgit 4.1780 4.2935 +2.76 Yuan 6.5286 6.4936 -0.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)