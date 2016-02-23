* Singapore c.bank, govt cut 2016 headline inflation f'cast * Rupiah at 1-week high on bond inflows * Indonesia govt; c.bank to review steps to lower policy rate * Won gains, offshore funds still sell on rallies (Adds to text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved on hopes of a commodity recovery, although regional currencies gave up some of their gains as the Chinese yuan weakened and oil prices retreated. The Singapore dollar eased with the government and central bank revising lower their headline inflation forecast for this year. Indonesia's rupiah hit a one-week high on bond inflows. Chief Economic Minister Darmin Nasution said he has asked the central bank to review steps to lower the monetary policy rate to 4-5 percent as part of measures to drive down banks' lending rates. Other emerging Asian currencies including the Malaysian ringgit advanced after crude prices jumped as much as 7 percent on Monday, lifting global equities. Regional units gave up part of initial appreciation as the renminbi eased after the central bank set its daily guidance rate weaker. "China is maintaining its FX stabilisation efforts, but it does not necessarily mean that they would not ease a weakening trend," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. Oil prices also retreated on Tuesday in Asia, dragging regional shares lower, on concerns over rising crude output from Iran. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said they have revised down their 2016 forecast for all-items consumer inflation to a range of -1.0 percent to 0.0 percent from -0.5 percent to 0.5 percent previously. The revision came as risks grew of the central bank easing monetary policy in April to spur growth and inflation in the city-state's economy. Still, the Singapore dollar's downside was limited as the MAS maintained its forecast for core inflation - the focus of monetary policy - at 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent. In January, the core inflation gauge, which excludes volatile goods and services prices but includes energy costs, rose 0.4 percent in January from a year earlier, the fastest pace in four months. RUPIAH The rupiah rose nearly 0.5 percent to 13,375 per dollar, its strongest since Feb. 16, as most government bond prices advanced. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,397, stronger than the previous 13,460. The Indonesian currency pared some of its earlier gains on month-end dollar demand from local importers. WON The won started the local market at a session high of 1,225.0 per dollar, tracking its overnight strength in non-deliverable forwards. The South Korean currency pared much of earlier gains on the yuan's weakness and as oil prices dipped in Asian trading. "Offshore funds are likely to buy dollar/won on dips as the won could not extend rises, given the mood in the yuan and oil," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.46 112.93 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.4020 1.3997 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 33.231 33.567 +1.01 Korean won 1231.40 1234.40 +0.24 Baht 35.72 35.75 +0.10 Peso 47.63 47.61 -0.05 Rupiah 13378.00 13435.00 +0.43 Rupee 68.62 68.60 -0.02 Ringgit 4.1850 4.1965 +0.27 Yuan 6.5292 6.5230 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.46 120.30 +6.97 Sing dlr 1.4020 1.4177 +1.12 Taiwan dlr 33.231 33.066 -0.50 Korean won 1231.40 1172.50 -4.78 Baht 35.72 36.00 +0.80 Peso 47.63 47.06 -1.20 Rupiah 13378.00 13785.00 +3.04 Rupee 68.62 66.15 -3.59 Ringgit 4.1850 4.2935 +2.59 Yuan 6.5292 6.4936 -0.55 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by)