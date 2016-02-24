* Ringgit hits 3-week low, Malaysia bond prices slide
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Malaysia's ringgit hit a
three-week low on Wednesday, leading losses among emerging Asian
currencies, as oil prices extended their slide, dashing
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The Chinese yuan eased as the central bank set
its daily guidance rate weaker again. The South Korean
won hovered a near 5-1/2-year trough on selling from
offshore funds.
Singapore's dollar, however, found support from
stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth data.
Oil prices extended losses in Asia after top exporter Saudi
Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a
further build in U.S. crude stockpiles. That dented risky
assets including Asian stocks.
"Crude prices rule direction of overall risk assets," said
Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul.
"Low oil prices weaken inflation expectations and have big
impact on monetary policy amid sluggish global demand."
RINGGIT
The ringgit lost 1.2 percent to 4.2445 per dollar, its
weakest since Feb. 3, as falling crude prices underscored
concerns about Malaysia's shrinking gas and oil revenues.
Most government bond prices fell with the 5-year
yield up to 3.495 percent, its highest since Jan. 12.
The Malaysian currency came under further pressure from
dollar demand linked to daily fixing.
The unit is seen weakening to 4.2610, the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from January to
February, analysts said.
Against the neighbouring Singapore dollar, the
ringgit slid 1.1 percent to 3.0156, its weakest since Jan. 22.
WON
The won fell as much as 0.5 percent to 1,236.7 per dollar,
compared to its low of 1,239.6 on Feb. 19, which was the weakest
since June 2010.
The South Korean currency recovered some of earlier losses
on growing caution over possible intervention to stem further
losses in the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year.
Last Friday, the country's foreign exchange authorities were
suspected to have sold about $2 billion, traders said, as the
won hit the 5-1/2-year low.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar started the day weaker but turned
firmer after data showed the economy grew an annualised 6.2
percent in the October-December quarter.
That was stronger than the government's initial estimate of
5.7 percent and a forecast of a 4.0 percent in a Reuters poll.
That caused investors to cut bearish bets, which they had
increased after Singapore on Tuesday after the city-state
lowered its headline inflation forecast for this year after a
collapse in global oil prices.
Still, economist saw risks of further stimulus, limiting
gains in the Singapore dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0510 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 111.75 112.12 +0.33
Sing dlr 1.4071 1.4075 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 33.258 33.485 +0.68
Korean won 1233.80 1231.10 -0.22
Baht 35.72 35.74 +0.04
Peso 47.70 47.64 -0.13
Rupiah 13440.00 13420.00 -0.15
Rupee 68.57 68.57 +0.01
Ringgit 4.2300 4.1955 -0.82
Yuan 6.5323 6.5264 -0.09
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 111.75 120.30 +7.65
Sing dlr 1.4071 1.4177 +0.75
Taiwan dlr 33.258 33.066 -0.58
Korean won 1233.80 1172.50 -4.97
Baht 35.72 36.00 +0.78
Peso 47.70 47.06 -1.33
Rupiah 13440.00 13785.00 +2.57
Rupee 68.57 66.15 -3.52
Ringgit 4.2300 4.2935 +1.50
Yuan 6.5323 6.4936 -0.59
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Kim Coghill)