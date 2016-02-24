* Ringgit hits 3-week low, Malaysia bond prices slide * Won near 5-1/2-year trough; intervention caution limits * Singapore dlr up after Q4 growth beats expectations (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Malaysia's ringgit hit a three-week low on Wednesday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, as oil prices extended their slide, dashing investors' appetite for riskier assets. The Chinese yuan eased as the central bank set its daily guidance rate weaker again. The South Korean won hovered a near 5-1/2-year trough on selling from offshore funds. Singapore's dollar, however, found support from stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth data. Oil prices extended losses in Asia after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude stockpiles. That dented risky assets including Asian stocks. "Crude prices rule direction of overall risk assets," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Low oil prices weaken inflation expectations and have big impact on monetary policy amid sluggish global demand." RINGGIT The ringgit lost 1.2 percent to 4.2445 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 3, as falling crude prices underscored concerns about Malaysia's shrinking gas and oil revenues. Most government bond prices fell with the 5-year yield up to 3.495 percent, its highest since Jan. 12. The Malaysian currency came under further pressure from dollar demand linked to daily fixing. The unit is seen weakening to 4.2610, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from January to February, analysts said. Against the neighbouring Singapore dollar, the ringgit slid 1.1 percent to 3.0156, its weakest since Jan. 22. WON The won fell as much as 0.5 percent to 1,236.7 per dollar, compared to its low of 1,239.6 on Feb. 19, which was the weakest since June 2010. The South Korean currency recovered some of earlier losses on growing caution over possible intervention to stem further losses in the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. Last Friday, the country's foreign exchange authorities were suspected to have sold about $2 billion, traders said, as the won hit the 5-1/2-year low. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar started the day weaker but turned firmer after data showed the economy grew an annualised 6.2 percent in the October-December quarter. That was stronger than the government's initial estimate of 5.7 percent and a forecast of a 4.0 percent in a Reuters poll. That caused investors to cut bearish bets, which they had increased after Singapore on Tuesday after the city-state lowered its headline inflation forecast for this year after a collapse in global oil prices. Still, economist saw risks of further stimulus, limiting gains in the Singapore dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.75 112.12 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.4071 1.4075 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 33.258 33.485 +0.68 Korean won 1233.80 1231.10 -0.22 Baht 35.72 35.74 +0.04 Peso 47.70 47.64 -0.13 Rupiah 13440.00 13420.00 -0.15 Rupee 68.57 68.57 +0.01 Ringgit 4.2300 4.1955 -0.82 Yuan 6.5323 6.5264 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.75 120.30 +7.65 Sing dlr 1.4071 1.4177 +0.75 Taiwan dlr 33.258 33.066 -0.58 Korean won 1233.80 1172.50 -4.97 Baht 35.72 36.00 +0.78 Peso 47.70 47.06 -1.33 Rupiah 13440.00 13785.00 +2.57 Rupee 68.57 66.15 -3.52 Ringgit 4.2300 4.2935 +1.50 Yuan 6.5323 6.4936 -0.59 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)