* Taiwan dollar gains on exporters' month-end demand * Ringgit tracks overnight crude rally * Won turns weaker; intervention caution limits losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Thursday as an overnight rise in oil prices supported risk sentiment, but gains were limited by persistent concerns about slowing global growth and oversupply of crude that hit prices in Asia. Investors were awaiting a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from G20 countries in Shanghai on Friday and Saturday where current market turmoil and global economic slowdown are expected to be discussed. The Taiwan dollar advanced on exporters' month-end demand. Malaysia's ringgit rose after crude prices rallied on Wednesday. China's yuan barely moved as the central bank set its daily guidance rate for a third consecutive session back to its pre-Lunar New Year levels but only 0.02 percent softer than the previous fix. Oil prices, however, retreated again on Thursday in Asia with sustaining worries about a slowing global economy and crude glut. That hurt Asian stock markets. China's stocks tumbled with the Shanghai Composite Index down 6 percent, souring the mood. "Asia FX could continue to fluctuate along with broad market sentiment," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong, adding oil prices were a key driver for sentiment for now. "Modest rises in oil prices will favour market sentiment and emerging Asian FX, and vice versa. In addition, we think the PBOC's USD/CNY fixing remains a key driver to regional currencies." Crude prices fluctuated after hitting 12-year lows earlier this year amid uncertainties over production cuts. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained in thin trading as exporters bought it for month-end settlements. In contrast, foreign financial institutions sold the currency, limiting its upside, after foreign investors on Wednesday turned to net sellers in the local stock market . Traders remained cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to stem gains in the Taiwan dollar on more signs of a slowdown in the island's economy. Taiwan's export orders in January shrank the most in three years, while jobless rate hit a 17-month high. WON South Korea's won started the local session firmer on improving risk sentiment. The won turned weaker as offshore funds took the rise as chances to sell it on rallies. The currency's weakness kept exporters on the sidelines although the month is approaching its end. "We expect Korea's underlying growth momentum to remain weak in 2016, and that foreign and resident portfolio outflows could extend due to the challenging growth prospects and lower yields on Korean assets," Barclays said in a research note. The won has been the worst performing Asian currency so far this year as foreign investors dumped local financial assets, especially bonds. Caution grew over possible intervention to stem further weakness as the foreign exchange authorities were recently suspected of stepping in the market, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.49 112.19 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.4027 1.4051 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 33.248 33.490 +0.73 Korean won 1236.60 1234.40 -0.18 Baht 35.66 35.70 +0.11 *Peso 47.62 47.62 +0.00 Rupiah 13420.00 13405.00 -0.11 Rupee 68.57 68.56 -0.01 Ringgit 4.2120 4.2200 +0.19 Yuan 6.5332 6.5339 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.49 120.30 +6.94 Sing dlr 1.4027 1.4177 +1.07 Taiwan dlr 33.248 33.066 -0.55 Korean won 1236.60 1172.50 -5.18 Baht 35.66 36.00 +0.95 Peso 47.62 47.06 -1.18 Rupiah 13420.00 13785.00 +2.72 Rupee 68.57 66.15 -3.53 Ringgit 4.2120 4.2935 +1.93 Yuan 6.5332 6.4936 -0.61 * The Philippine financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)