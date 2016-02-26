Feb 26 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.88 113.01 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.3995 1.4019 +0.17
Taiwan dlr 33.251 33.496 +0.74
Korean won 1236.00 1238.80 +0.23
Baht 35.64 35.69 +0.13
Peso 42.57 42.62 +0.13
Rupiah 13395.00 13406.00 +0.08
Rupee 68.71 68.71 -0.00
Ringgit 4.2000 4.2195 +0.46
Yuan 6.5343 6.5344 +0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.88 120.30 +6.57
Sing dlr 1.3995 1.4177 +1.30
Taiwan dlr 33.251 33.066 -0.56
Korean won 1236.00 1172.50 -5.14
Baht 35.64 36.00 +1.01
Peso 42.57 47.06 +10.56
Rupiah 13395.00 13785.00 +2.91
Rupee 68.71 66.15 -3.73
Ringgit 4.2000 4.2935 +2.23
Yuan 6.5343 6.4936 -0.62
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)