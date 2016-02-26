* Singapore dollar up, Jan output data stronger than
expected
* S.Korea exporters support won; still down for week
* Yuan edges down as G20 meeting kicks off
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Friday and were on the course for weekly gains with
pressure mounting on policymakers of the world's 20 rich
countries to corporate, tackle global market turmoil and
economic slowdown.
The Singapore dollar advanced with industrial
production in January stronger than expected.
The South Korea won edged up on month-end demand
from exporters for settlements.
China's yuan eased as the central bank set its
daily guidance rate softer and was seen staying on the sidelines
with finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20
meeting in Shanghai.
Policy makers are discussing measures to keep the global
economy on track, but they have provided reassuring comments so
far but little in the way of actual policy stimulus.
"Despite this glimmer of optimism that we are seeing leading
up to this weekend's G20 summit, the likelihood of a coordinated
policy pact is doubtful," said Stephen Innes, senior trader,
OANDA Asia Pacific in Tokyo.
"Instead, the big fear is that whatever sliver of optimism
investors currently have in an otherwise dreary outlook will be
further eroded after the summit. So, we could be in for some
messy markets next week," he added.
RUPIAH LEADS
The Indonesian rupiah has risen 0.8 percent against
the dollar so far this week, leading weekly gains among emerging
Asian currencies, as investors sought one of the highest yields
in the region.
Singapore's dollar has gained 0.4 percent on
January factory output data and fourth-quarter economic growth
numbers beat forecasts.
The central bank said the current monetary policy stance
remains appropriate, although analysts continued to see risks of
easing in April as a sluggish global demand kept denting the
trade-dependent economy.
The Philippine peso has edged up 0.2 percent,
while the Thai baht was up 0.1 percent.
Still, analysts doubted if regional currencies could extend
gains.
"Nothing has changed in terms of local negative dynamics,"
said Heng Koon How, senior currency strategist for Credit Suisse
Private Banking Asia Pacific in Singapore.
"Ongoing export contraction across the region, coupled with
anticipated renewed weakness in the CNY will continue to weigh
down on Asian currencies," Heng said, referring to the yuan.
The renminbi has eased 0.3 percent so far this week, which
would be the first weekly depreciation in six weeks.
The won also lost 0.3 percent for the week as offshore funds
continued to sell the South Korean currency with signs of Asia's
fourth-largest economy losing steam.
Caution grew over possible intervention to stem further
weakness in the worst-performing Asian currency so far this
year, but the foreign exchange authorities were not seen
"aggressively" defending it, traders said.
"As the authorities' attitude was not that strong, there are
few reasons to expect the won's rebound," said a foreign bank
trader in Seoul.
"Dollar demand became aggressive with importers trying to
buy dollars on any dips."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0610 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.64 113.01 +0.33
Sing dlr 1.3994 1.4019 +0.18
Taiwan dlr 33.240 33.496 +0.77
Korean won 1237.02 1238.80 +0.14
Baht 35.66 35.69 +0.07
Peso 47.59 47.62 +0.07
Rupiah 13385.00 13406.00 +0.16
Rupee 68.77 68.71 -0.09
Ringgit 4.2200 4.2195 -0.01
Yuan 6.5365 6.5344 -0.03
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.64 120.30 +6.80
Sing dlr 1.3994 1.4177 +1.31
Taiwan dlr 33.240 33.066 -0.52
Korean won 1237.02 1172.50 -5.22
Baht 35.66 36.00 +0.95
Peso 47.59 47.06 -1.10
Rupiah 13385.00 13785.00 +2.99
Rupee 68.77 66.15 -3.81
Ringgit 4.2200 4.2935 +1.74
Yuan 6.5365 6.4936 -0.66
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)