BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.39 114.00 +0.54 Sing dlr 1.4096 1.4084 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 33.481 33.492 +0.03 Korean won 1242.60 1238.20 -0.35 Baht 35.73 35.63 -0.28 Peso 47.61 47.52 -0.19 Rupiah 13391.00 13365.00 -0.19 Rupee 68.62 68.62 +0.00 Ringgit 4.2270 4.2115 -0.37 Yuan 6.5481 6.5413 -0.10 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.39 120.30 +6.09 Sing dlr 1.4096 1.4177 +0.57 Taiwan dlr 33.481 33.066 -1.24 Korean won 1242.60 1172.50 -5.64 Baht 35.73 36.00 +0.76 Peso 47.61 47.06 -1.14 Rupiah 13391.00 13785.00 +2.94 Rupee 68.62 66.15 -3.60 Ringgit 4.2270 4.2935 +1.57 Yuan 6.5481 6.4936 -0.83 ------------------------------------- ----------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.