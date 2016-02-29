(Adds text, updates prices) * Won hits fresh 5-1/2-year trough, lowest since June 2010 * Asia FX lower after dollar gets lift from upbeat U.S. data * Limited impact seen from outcome of weekend G20 meeting By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Feb 29 The South Korean won hit a 5-1/2-year low and other Asian currencies mostly eased against the dollar on Monday, after upbeat U.S. economic data helped revive expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year. Analysts said a weekend meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers had limited impact on emerging Asian currencies, which were seen likely to take their near-term cues from Chinese and U.S. economic data coming up this week. The greenback started the day on solid footing, pushing the South Korean won down to as low as 1,245.3 at one point, the won's weakest level since June 2010. Earlier on Monday, the Singapore dollar fell to a three-week low of 1.4118 to the greenback, underscoring the dollar's firm tone. The greenback, however, later came off its highs, possibly due to dollar-selling flows at the end of the month, said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. "Traditionally, we tend to see exporters, particularly from large trade surplus countries...selling dollars into the month-end," he said. Helping to shore up the greenback, U.S. data on Friday showed a solid rise in U.S. consumer spending and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. Fourth quarter U.S. GDP growth was also revised up to 1 percent from 0.7 percent. The focus this week will be on surveys of China's services and manufacturing sectors coming up on Tuesday, as well as U.S. economic indicators such as nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday. "The U.S. dollar's recovery continues to look patchy," said Christy Tan, head of markets strategy for National Australia Bank in Hong Kong. "Any data disappointment may again lead to some retreat in the U.S. dollar's recent strength." At their meeting in Shanghai over the weekend, G20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed to use "all policy tools - monetary, fiscal and structural - individually and collectively" to reach the group's economic goals, citing a series of risks to world growth. The outcome of the G20 meeting has probably had little impact on how investors view currency trends, said Tai Hui, chief market strategist Asia, for J.P.Morgan Asset Management in Singapore. The communique only briefly mentioned that members should not engage in currency devaluation to improve their own competitiveness, Hui noted. "However, what the G20 cannot prevent is currency depreciation if this is led by economic fundamentals," Hui said, adding that the Chinese yuan would continue to be a focal point for investors. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won has been an underperformer in February, having shed 2.4 percent versus the U.S. dollar this month. So far this year, the won has fallen by about 5 percent. The won has been hurt by expectations for the Bank of Korea to cut interest rates later this year, and also because it is seen as a liquid proxy for making bets on a further slowdown in China's economy and falls in the Chinese yuan, said ANZ's Goh. "There's also the geopolitical tensions in the peninsula particularly after the nuclear test and the missile launch by the North. That heightened geopolitical tensions, which resulted in quite a lot of foreign investor outflows," Goh said. The won's sell-off now looks overdone, given factors such as its recent divergence from moves in South Korean shares, which have managed to rally from troughs hit in mid-February, Goh added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Taiwan's financial markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.84 114.00 +1.03 Sing dlr 1.4068 1.4084 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 33.481 33.492 +0.03 Korean won 1237.50 1238.20 +0.06 Baht 35.67 35.63 -0.11 Peso 47.56 47.52 -0.08 Rupiah 13388.00 13365.00 -0.17 Rupee 68.72 68.62 -0.14 Ringgit 4.2170 4.2115 -0.13 Yuan 6.5475 6.5413 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.84 120.30 +6.61 Sing dlr 1.4068 1.4177 +0.77 Taiwan dlr 33.481 33.066 -1.24 Korean won 1237.50 1172.50 -5.25 Baht 35.67 36.00 +0.93 Peso 47.56 47.06 -1.04 Rupiah 13388.00 13785.00 +2.97 Rupee 68.72 66.15 -3.73 Ringgit 4.2170 4.2935 +1.81 Yuan 6.5475 6.4936 -0.82 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)