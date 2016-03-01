SINGAPORE, March 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.37 112.70 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.4045 1.4065 +0.14 Taiwan dlr* 33.248 33.492 +0.73 Korean won* 1236.18 1236.70 +0.04 Baht 35.62 35.63 +0.01 Peso 47.43 47.55 +0.24 Rupiah 13365.00 13367.00 +0.01 Rupee 68.43 68.43 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1820 4.2050 +0.55 Yuan 6.5410 6.5540 +0.20 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.37 120.30 +7.06 Sing dlr 1.4045 1.4177 +0.94 Taiwan dlr 33.248 33.066 -0.55 Korean won 1236.18 1172.50 -5.15 Baht 35.62 36.00 +1.07 Peso 47.43 47.06 -0.78 Rupiah 13365.00 13785.00 +3.14 Rupee 68.43 66.15 -3.32 Ringgit 4.1820 4.2935 +2.67 Yuan 6.5410 6.4936 -0.72 *South Korean financial markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. *Taiwan dollar's previous closing level is from Feb. 26. Taiwan's financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)