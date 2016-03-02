SINGAPORE, March 2 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0157 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0157 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 114.01 114.01 -0.00
Sing dlr 1.4013 1.4005 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 33.112 33.436 +0.98
Korean won* 1234.20 1236.70 +0.20
Baht 35.62 35.63 +0.01
Peso 47.28 47.35 +0.15
Rupiah 13315.00 13345.00 +0.23
Rupee 67.86 67.86 +0.00
Ringgit 4.1560 4.1720 +0.38
Yuan 6.5520 6.5536 +0.02
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 114.01 120.30 +5.52
Sing dlr 1.4013 1.4177 +1.17
Taiwan dlr 33.112 33.066 -0.14
Korean won 1234.20 1172.50 -5.00
Baht 35.62 36.00 +1.07
Peso 47.28 47.06 -0.47
Rupiah 13315.00 13785.00 +3.53
Rupee 67.86 66.15 -2.51
Ringgit 4.1560 4.2935 +3.31
Yuan 6.5520 6.4936 -0.89
--------------------------------------------
*Previous closing level for the won is from Feb. 29. South
Korean markets were closed on March 1 for a public holiday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)