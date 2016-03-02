(Adds text, updates prices)
* Signs of improving U.S. manufacturing lifts risk sentiment
* Rupiah touches 4-1/2-month high vs dollar
* Philippine peso sets 7-week high
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 2 Emerging Asian currencies
rose on Wednesday as signs of a recovery in the U.S.
manufacturing sector helped ease worries about the outlook for
global growth and spurred buying of risky assets.
The Indonesian rupiah, which has been supported
recently by bond market inflows, touched a 4-1/2-month high
against the dollar. The bid rate rose as high as 13,250, the
rupiah's strongest level since mid-October.
The Philippine peso hit a seven-week high of
47.230, pulling away from a 6-year low of 48.000 set in late
January.
Asian currencies have gained a firmer footing this week
after China's central bank added to its monetary stimulus by
cutting reserve requirements for banks, stoking investors'
appetite for risk.
Relatively stable moves in the Chinese yuan, and receding
fears about the risk of competitive currency devaluations in the
region have also lent support to Asian currencies. A G20 meeting
of policymakers in Shanghai last weekend produced a commitment
that no country would devalue their currency in a way that would
trigger the outbreak of a currency war.
"The U.S. ISM numbers yesterday weren't great but they
weren't bad either. So dollar/yen has rebounded, and there has
been some buying back of Asian currencies as well," said Masashi
Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
U.S. manufacturing appeared to stabilise in February. The
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday its index
of national factory activity rose to 49.5 last month, the
highest reading since September.
However, given the tepid outlook for global growth and
emerging market economies, gains in Asian currencies could be
short-lived, Brown Brothers Harriman's Murata said.
"When taking a medium-term view I think the more convincing
story is for Asian currencies to underperform, rather than
outperform against the dollar," he said.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
One trader said custodian banks were spotted selling the
dollar against the rupiah, in a possible sign of fund inflows
into Indonesian assets.
The rupiah rose in the spot market as well as in
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). In one-month NDFs, the rupiah
touched a high of 13,295 versus the dollar, its
highest level since June last year.
Fund inflows to Indonesian bonds have helped lend support to
the rupiah recently. Data from Indonesia's finance ministry
showed that foreigners held 587.78 trillion rupiah ($44.28
billion) in Indonesia bonds as of the end of February, up from
578.32 trillion rupiah at the end of January.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0518 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 113.91 114.01 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.4018 1.4005 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 33.121 33.436 +0.95
Korean won* 1230.60 1236.70 +0.50
Baht 35.58 35.63 +0.13
Peso 47.26 47.35 +0.19
Rupiah 13270.00 13345.00 +0.57
Rupee 67.63 67.86 +0.34
Ringgit 4.1560 4.1720 +0.38
Yuan 6.5508 6.5536 +0.04
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 113.91 120.30 +5.61
Sing dlr 1.4018 1.4177 +1.13
Taiwan dlr 33.121 33.066 -0.17
Korean won 1230.60 1172.50 -4.72
Baht 35.58 36.00 +1.18
Peso 47.26 47.06 -0.42
Rupiah 13270.00 13785.00 +3.88
Rupee 67.63 66.15 -2.18
Ringgit 4.1560 4.2935 +3.31
Yuan 6.5508 6.4936 -0.87
------------------------------------------------
*Previous closing level for the won is from Feb. 29. South
Korean markets were closed on March 1 for a public holiday.
($1 = 13,275.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)