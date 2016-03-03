* Rupiah bets most bullish since May 2014 * Yuan short positions lowest since late October * Ringgit sentiment best since April 2015 * Philippine peso bearish bets lowest since May 2015 * But bearish bets on baht at highest since late Jan By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, March 3 Sentiment towards most emerging Asian currencies has improved compared to two weeks ago, as Chinese monetary stimulus, upbeat U.S. economic data and a recovery in oil prices bolstered risk assets, a Reuters poll showed. Bullish bets on the Indonesian rupiah rose to the highest level since May 2014, according to a survey of 19 fund managers, currency traders and analysts conducted from Tuesday through Thursday. The survey suggested that investors pared short positions in most Asian currencies. Bearish bets on the Malaysian ringgit fell to the lowest since April 2015, when investors were slightly bullish on the ringgit. Bearish bets on the Philippine peso shrank to the smallest since May 2015. The Chinese yuan's bearish bets dropped to the lowest since late October. A separate Reuters poll published on Thursday showed expectations the yuan will weaken 3.5 percent over the coming year. Bucking the trend in the regional FX positioning poll were the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht. Bearish bets on the baht rose to the biggest since late January, while short positions in the Singapore dollar increased slightly. Asian currencies and risk assets have risen this week after China's central bank added to its monetary stimulus by cutting reserve requirements for banks, and as improving data eased worries about the U.S. economy's outlook. Relatively stable moves in the Chinese yuan, and receding fears about the risk of competitive currency devaluations in the region, have lent support to other Asian currencies. A G20 meeting of policymakers in Shanghai last weekend produced a commitment to refrain from targeting exchange rates for competitive purposes, including through devaluations. The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won , Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 3-Mar 0.37 0.90 0.46 -0.51 0.36 0.38 0.05 0.09 0.45 18-Feb 0.82 1.24 0.43 -0.24 0.59 0.73 0.25 0.38 0.11 4-Feb 1.18 1.27 0.81 0.31 0.86 0.72 0.50 0.62 0.26 21-Jan 1.20 1.49 1.12 0.65 1.30 0.81 0.99 0.81 0.76 7-Jan 1.51 1.33 1.00 0.79 1.19 0.39 0.95 0.41 0.83 10-Dec 1.13 0.96 0.78 0.61 0.89 0.25 0.72 0.38 0.85 26-Nov 0.72 0.54 0.63 0.36 0.60 0.15 0.60 0.58 0.78 12-Nov 0.38 0.92 0.96 0.43 0.74 0.47 1.26 0.94 0.87 29-Oct 0.09 0.18 0.49 0.43 0.52 -0.09 0.94 0.43 0.71 15-Oct -0.08 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.34 -0.31 0.67 0.22 0.60 1-Oct 0.13 1.01 1.20 1.35 1.04 0.11 1.71 0.68 1.20 (Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU; Editing by Richard Borsuk)