SINGAPORE, March 4 The Indonesian rupiah hit a nine-month high versus the U.S. dollar and the Singapore dollar rose to its firmest in four months on Friday, on reduced expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates soon. U.S. data on Thursday was largely positive but the service sector survey showed employment fell in February for the first time in two years. The rupiah rose to as high as 13,140 versus the dollar on a bid rate basis, the highest since late May 2015. The Singapore dollar touched a high of 1.3860, its strongest level since late October. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0154 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.34 113.70 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.3872 1.3891 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.842 33.179 +1.03 Korean won 1211.80 1214.60 +0.23 Baht 35.40 35.51 +0.30 Peso 46.97 47.08 +0.23 Rupiah 13150.00 13230.00 +0.61 Rupee 67.34 67.34 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1400 4.1345 -0.13 Yuan 6.5305 6.5351 +0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.34 120.30 +6.14 Sing dlr 1.3872 1.4177 +2.20 Taiwan dlr 32.842 33.066 +0.68 Korean won 1211.80 1172.50 -3.24 Baht 35.40 36.00 +1.69 Peso 46.97 47.06 +0.19 Rupiah 13150.00 13785.00 +4.83 Rupee 67.34 66.15 -1.77 Ringgit 4.1400 4.2935 +3.71 Yuan 6.5305 6.4936 -0.57 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)