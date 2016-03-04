(Adds comments, updates prices) * Rupiah hits highest since late May in broad Asia FX rally * Fall in U.S. ISM services employment index dents greenback * Recently battered won gains 2.9 pct for the week By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, March 4 The Indonesian rupiah hit a nine-month high and the Singapore dollar rose to its strongest in four months on Friday, after soft U.S. service sector employment data reinforced the view the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates only gradually. Emerging Asian currencies have risen broadly this week amid signs of inflows back into emerging market assets. "U.S. data is strong enough, but not strong enough to change the pricing of Fed policy and on that sort of basis, there are people actually coming back in," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Data released in the U.S. on Thursday was largely positive but a service sector survey showed employment fell in February for the first time in two years. That triggered a broad selloff in the dollar against emerging Asian currencies. The rupiah climbed about 1 percent at one point and its bid rate rose to 13,105, the highest since late May 2015. The rupiah's rise has come amid signs of inflows into Indonesian assets. Net buying of Indonesian equities by overseas investors between Monday and Thursday this week totalled 1.95 trillion rupiah ($148.68 million), Thomson Reuters data shows. The Singapore dollar touched its highest level since mid-October, while the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso both climbed to their highest levels in about two months. China's yuan firmed against the dollar after the central bank fixed a stronger midpoint, while suspected intervention by the central bank also lent support. Asian currencies and risk assets have risen broadly this week after China's central bank added to its monetary stimulus by cutting reserve requirements for banks, and as improving data eased worries about the U.S. economy's outlook. Next up is U.S. non-farm payroll data, due later on Friday. SOUTH KOREAN WON This week, the South Korean won recorded a gain of 2.9 percent, the fastest weekly rise in more than four years. Over the medium-term, the South Korean won will probably underperform against other emerging Asian currencies and also against the U.S. dollar, said Lee Jin Yang, macro research analyst for Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore. "I don't think the fundamentals have changed, if anything, it got worse over the past few data releases," he said about the South Korean economy. However, Lee added that he was wary of buying the dollar versus the won in the short-term, until the dollar starts finding firmer support. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT Malaysia's January exports fell for the first time in eight months on weak global economic conditions and a slide in oil and gas shipments, government data showed on Friday, confounding economists' expectations for a rise. Right after the data's release, the ringgit pared some gains and slipped to 4.1300 from 4.1260. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0701 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.84 113.70 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3819 1.3891 +0.52 Taiwan dlr 32.850 33.179 +1.00 Korean won 1203.55 1214.60 +0.92 Baht 35.40 35.51 +0.30 Peso 46.94 47.08 +0.30 Rupiah 13125.00 13230.00 +0.80 Rupee 67.24 67.34 +0.15 Ringgit 4.1295 4.1345 +0.12 Yuan 6.5240 6.5351 +0.17 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.84 120.30 +5.67 Sing dlr 1.3819 1.4177 +2.59 Taiwan dlr 32.850 33.066 +0.66 Korean won 1203.55 1172.50 -2.58 Baht 35.40 36.00 +1.69 Peso 46.94 47.06 +0.26 Rupiah 13125.00 13785.00 +5.03 Rupee 67.24 66.15 -1.62 Ringgit 4.1295 4.2935 +3.97 Yuan 6.5240 6.4936 -0.47 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)