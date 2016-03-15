SINGAPORE, March 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.73 113.81 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3788 1.3764 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 32.816 32.870 +0.16 Korean won 1191.30 1186.10 -0.44 Baht 35.12 35.08 -0.11 Peso 46.74 46.60 -0.31 Rupiah 13080.00 13055.00 -0.19 Rupee 67.11 67.14 +0.04 Ringgit 4.1150 4.1040 -0.27 Yuan 6.5076 6.5015 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.73 120.30 +5.78 Sing dlr 1.3788 1.4177 +2.82 Taiwan dlr 32.816 33.066 +0.76 Korean won 1191.30 1172.50 -1.58 Baht 35.12 36.00 +2.51 Peso 46.74 47.06 +0.68 Rupiah 13080.00 13785.00 +5.39 Rupee 67.11 66.15 -1.43 Ringgit 4.1150 4.2935 +4.34 Yuan 6.5076 6.4936 -0.22 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)