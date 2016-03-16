SINGAPORE, March 16 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0137 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 113.45 113.19 -0.23
Sing dlr 1.3804 1.3815 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 32.817 32.918 +0.31
Korean won 1193.10 1187.70 -0.45
Baht 35.10 35.12 +0.06
Peso 46.90 46.83 -0.15
Rupiah 13168.00 13175.00 +0.05
Rupee 67.38 67.39 +0.02
Ringgit 4.1370 4.1335 -0.08
Yuan 6.5183 6.5120 -0.10
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 113.45 120.30 +6.04
Sing dlr 1.3804 1.4177 +2.70
Taiwan dlr 32.817 33.066 +0.76
Korean won 1193.10 1172.50 -1.73
Baht 35.10 36.00 +2.56
Peso 46.90 47.06 +0.34
Rupiah 13168 13785.00 +4.69
Rupee 67.38 66.15 -1.82
Ringgit 4.137 4.2935 +3.78
Yuan 6.5183 6.4936 -0.38
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anand Basu)