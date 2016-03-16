(Adds text, updates prices)
* Thai baht hits highest level since early August
* Institutional investors, speculators cited buying baht
* Asian currencies mixed, focus on Fed statement
* Philippine peso, baht firm; won, rupiah, yuan slip
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 16 The Thai baht hit a
seven-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, showing
resilience despite potential risks from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy statement due later in the day.
Moves among Asian currencies were mixed, with the baht
and Philippine peso edging higher, while the
South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah
retreated against the dollar.
The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at
its policy decision due later on Wednesday.
The focus is whether the post-meeting statement and comments
by Fed Chair Janet Yellen will lead to any increase in bets for
the Fed to raise interest rates by mid-year, following some
recent improvement in U.S. economic data.
Analysts say Asian currencies could come under pressure
against the dollar under such a scenario.
"I think the Fed will definitely start paving the way for
rate hikes later in the year... In fact we expect the Fed to
hike rates in June," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for
ANZ in Singapore.
"The Fed might also leave open the possibility of moving
earlier than June as well, if conditions warrant it," he added.
THAI BAHT
The baht rose to as high as 34.99 against the dollar, its
strongest level since early August 2015.
Institutional investors and speculators sold the dollar
versus the baht, while agent banks bought the dollar, traders
said. Authorities can conduct currency intervention through such
agent banks.
Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX broker OANDA in
Singapore, said the baht's rise may be linked to possible
overseas investor demand for Thai bonds at a debt auction on
Wednesday.
The baht has gained about 2.7 percent against the dollar in
2016 amid signs of inflows back into Thai assets. In 2015, the
baht slid by about 8.7 percent.
Recent inflows into Thailand's markets are probably a result
of overseas investors covering their previously underweight
positions in Thai assets, said ANZ's Goh.
"We know that foreign investors had been underweight the
Thai market for some time," he said.
Given the strong recent rally in both Thai bonds and the
baht, investors who had been underweight could have seen their
investment performance lagging behind their benchmarks, Goh
said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0619 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move
day
Japan yen 113.36 113.19 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.3800 1.3815 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 32.8080 32.9180 +0.34
Korean won 1191.51 1187.7000 -0.32
Baht 35.04 35.1200 +0.23
Peso 46.76 46.8300 +0.15
Rupiah 13235.00 13175.0000 -0.45
Rupee 67.37 67.3900 +0.03
Ringgit 4.1330 4.1335 +0.01
Yuan 6.5206 6.5120 -0.13
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move
year
Japan yen 113.36 120.30 +6.12
Sing dlr 1.3800 1.42 +2.73
Taiwan dlr 32.808 33.07 +0.79
Korean won 1191.51 1172.50 -1.60
Baht 35.04 36.00 +2.74
Peso 46.76 47.06 +0.64
Rupiah 13235.00 13785.00 +4.16
Rupee 67.37 66.15 -1.81
Ringgit 4.1330 4.29 +3.88
Yuan 6.5206 6.49 -0.41
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)