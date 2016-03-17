SINGAPORE, March 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.70 112.56 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.3627 1.3650 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 32.6200 32.9500 +1.01 Korean won 1173.59 1193.3000 +1.68 Baht 34.82 35.0100 +0.55 Peso 46.48 46.7850 +0.66 Rupiah 13155.00 13265.0000 +0.84 Rupee 67.22 67.2200 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0750 4.1340 +1.45 Yuan 6.4987 6.5239 +0.39 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 112.70 120.30 +6.74 Sing dlr 1.3627 1.42 +4.04 Taiwan dlr 32.620 33.07 +1.37 Korean won 1173.59 1172.50 -0.09 Baht 34.82 36.00 +3.39 Peso 46.48 47.06 +1.25 Rupiah 13155.00 13785.00 +4.79 Rupee 67.22 66.15 -1.59 Ringgit 4.0750 4.29 +5.36 Yuan 6.4987 6.49 -0.08 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Savio D'Souza)