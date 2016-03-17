* Fed cuts outlook for rate hikes to two this year from four
* Many Asian currencies hit multi-month highs vs dollar
* Ringgit, rupiah, won climb more than 1 pct
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 17 The Malaysian rinngit,
Indonesian rupiah and South Korean won all rose more than 1
percent versus the dollar on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve halved its outlook for interest rate hikes to two by
year-end.
Many Asian currencies hit multi-month highs as the Fed's
cautious outlook deflated the greenback.
The ringgit hit its highest level since mid-August
last year, while the Singapore dollar and Thai baht
both saw their strongest levels since late July.
"In the past when the dollar weakened after the Fed was
dovish, the dollar weakness lasted for maybe about three to four
months," said Tan Teck Leng, FX strategist for UBS chief
investment office Wealth Management in Singapore.
"But is this the end of the strong dollar? We don't think
so," he said, adding that the Fed could start sounding hawkish
again around June and July to pave the way for a rate rise
possibly in September.
The Fed kept interest rates steady on Wednesday as expected
and indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job
gains" would allow it to tighten policy this year.
The dollar came under broad pressure, however, after fresh
projections by Fed policymakers showed that they expected two
quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in
December.
The sharp pull-back in the greenback is "taking out a lot of
dollar bulls" and triggering a lot of position squaring, said
Philip Wee, senior currency economist for DBS Bank.
Wee also said dollar strength could return in coming months,
if, for example, market concerns about the risk of Britain
leaving the European Union intensify and trigger broad risk
aversion.
"I'm still wary that things can change very quickly."
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
A slim majority of economists polled by Reuters poll expect
Indonesia's central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate for
the third time this year later on Thursday.
A rate cut seems even more likely given the dollar's fall
after the Fed meeting, said UBS chief investment office's Tan.
"Essentially the Fed has given them a window to cut without
really hurting the currency," Tan said, referring to the rupiah.
BI may also be willing to ease policy since Indonesian
officials seem to have some concerns about the rupiah's recent
rise, Tan said.
Earlier this month, Indonesia's chief economics minister
said he does not want the rupiah too strong above its
fundamental value after the currency gained more than 2 percent
in two weeks.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0538 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.04 112.56 +0.46
Sing dlr 1.3651 1.3650 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 32.5950 32.9500 +1.09
Korean won 1173.09 1193.3000 +1.72
Baht 34.82 35.0100 +0.55
Peso 46.43 46.7850 +0.76
Rupiah 13115.00 13265.0000 +1.14
Rupee 66.94 67.2200 +0.43
Ringgit 4.0860 4.1340 +1.17
Yuan 6.4988 6.5239 +0.39
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.04 120.30 +7.37
Sing dlr 1.3651 1.42 +3.85
Taiwan dlr 32.595 33.07 +1.45
Korean won 1173.09 1172.50 -0.05
Baht 34.82 36.00 +3.39
Peso 46.43 47.06 +1.36
Rupiah 13115.00 13785.00 +5.11
Rupee 66.94 66.15 -1.17
Ringgit 4.0860 4.29 +5.08
Yuan 6.4988 6.49 -0.08
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)