SINGAPORE, March 18 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 110.84 111.40 +0.50
Sing dlr 1.3519 1.3508 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 32.4310 32.7060 +0.85
Korean won 1160.80 1173.3000 +1.08
Baht 34.76 34.7700 +0.03
Peso 46.22 46.3800 +0.35
Rupiah 13035.00 13090.0000 +0.42
Rupee 66.75 66.7350 -0.01
Ringgit 4.0400 4.0595 +0.48
Yuan 6.4640 6.4755 +0.18
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid Previous year Pct Move
Japan yen 110.84 120.30 +8.53
Sing dlr 1.3519 1.4177 +4.87
Taiwan dlr 32.431 33.0660 +1.96
Korean won 1160.80 1172.5000 +1.01
Baht 34.76 36.0000 +3.57
Peso 46.22 47.0600 +1.82
Rupiah 13035.00 13785.0000 +5.75
Rupee 66.75 66.1500 -0.89
Ringgit 4.0400 4.2935 +6.27
Yuan 6.4640 6.4936 +0.46
