SINGAPORE, March 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.26 111.56 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.3610 1.3588 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 32.4400 32.5200 +0.25 Korean won 1168.00 1162.5000 -0.47 Baht 34.91 34.8400 -0.20 Peso 46.53 46.3600 -0.37 Rupiah 13160.00 13115.0000 -0.34 Rupee 66.50 66.5150 +0.02 Ringgit 4.0700 4.0530 -0.42 Yuan 6.4835 6.4730 -0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 111.26 120.30 +8.13 Sing dlr 1.3610 1.4177 +4.17 Taiwan dlr 32.440 33.0660 +1.93 Korean won 1168.00 1172.5000 +0.39 Baht 34.91 36.0000 +3.12 Peso 46.53 47.0600 +1.14 Rupiah 13160.00 13785.0000 +4.75 Rupee 66.50 66.1500 -0.53 Ringgit 4.0700 4.2935 +5.49 Yuan 6.4835 6.4936 +0.16 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)