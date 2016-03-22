March 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.98 111.96 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3635 1.3597 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 32.461 32.545 +0.26 Korean won 1163.50 1163.50 +0.00 Baht 34.94 34.89 -0.14 Peso 46.32 46.33 +0.02 Rupiah 13185 13130 -0.42 Rupee 66.53 66.525 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0600 4.0575 -0.06 Yuan 6.4973 6.4900 -0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.98 120.30 +7.43 Sing dlr 1.3635 1.4177 +3.98 Taiwan dlr 32.461 33.066 +1.86 Korean won 1163.50 1172.50 +0.77 Baht 34.94 36.00 +3.03 Peso 46.32 47.06 +1.60 Rupiah 13185 13785 +4.55 Rupee 66.53 66.15 -0.56 Ringgit 4.0600 4.2935 +5.75 Yuan 6.4973 6.4936 -0.06 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)