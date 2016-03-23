March 23 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.27 112.40 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.3583 1.3603 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 32.3850 32.525 +0.43
Korean won 1155.60 1153.60 -0.17
Baht 34.94 34.91 -0.09
Peso 46.23 46.29 +0.13
Rupiah 13160 13175 +0.11
Rupee 66.71 66.71 0.00
Ringgit 3.9600 4.0075 +1.20
Yuan 6.4847 6.4880 +0.05
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.27 120.30 +7.15
Sing dlr 1.3583 1.4177 +4.37
Taiwan dlr 32.385 33.066 +2.10
Korean won 1155.60 1172.50 +1.46
Baht 34.94 36.00 +3.03
Peso 46.23 47.06 +1.80
Rupiah 13160 13785 +4.75
Rupee 66.71 66.15 -0.84
Ringgit 3.9600 4.2935 +8.42
Yuan 6.4847 6.4936 +0.14
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)