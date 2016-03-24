March 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.78 112.38 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.3686 1.3677 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.6030 32.625 +0.07 Korean won 1168.00 1161.20 -0.58 Baht 35.26 35.11 -0.43 *Peso 46.40 46.40 +0.00 Rupiah 13245 13175 -0.53 Rupee 66.64 66.64 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0160 3.9935 -0.56 Yuan 6.5135 6.5058 -0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.78 120.30 +6.67 Sing dlr 1.3686 1.4177 +3.59 Taiwan dlr 32.603 33.066 +1.42 Korean won 1168.00 1172.50 +0.39 Baht 35.26 36.00 +2.10 Peso 46.40 47.06 +1.42 Rupiah 13245 13785 +4.08 Rupee 66.64 66.15 -0.73 Ringgit 4.0160 4.2935 +6.91 Yuan 6.5135 6.4936 -0.31 * Philippine financial markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Easter holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)