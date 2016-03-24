BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
March 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.78 112.38 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.3686 1.3677 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.6030 32.625 +0.07 Korean won 1168.00 1161.20 -0.58 Baht 35.26 35.11 -0.43 *Peso 46.40 46.40 +0.00 Rupiah 13245 13175 -0.53 Rupee 66.64 66.64 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0160 3.9935 -0.56 Yuan 6.5135 6.5058 -0.12 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.78 120.30 +6.67 Sing dlr 1.3686 1.4177 +3.59 Taiwan dlr 32.603 33.066 +1.42 Korean won 1168.00 1172.50 +0.39 Baht 35.26 36.00 +2.10 Peso 46.40 47.06 +1.42 Rupiah 13245 13785 +4.08 Rupee 66.64 66.15 -0.73 Ringgit 4.0160 4.2935 +6.91 Yuan 6.5135 6.4936 -0.31 * Philippine financial markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Easter holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct