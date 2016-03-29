March 29 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 113.53 113.46 -0.06
Singapore dollar 1.3668 1.3701 +0.24
Taiwan dollar 32.5870 32.720 +0.41
Korean won 1160.95 1166.20 +0.45
Baht 35.34 35.35 +0.03
Peso 46.26 46.34 +0.17
Rupiah 13355 13365 +0.07
Rupee 66.58 66.58 +0.00
Ringgit 3.9930 4.0135 +0.51
Yuan 6.5094 6.5110 +0.02
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 113.53 120.30 +5.96
Singapore dollar 1.3668 1.4177 +3.72
Taiwan dollar 32.587 33.066 +1.47
Korean won 1160.95 1172.50 +0.99
Baht 35.34 36.00 +1.87
Peso 46.26 47.06 +1.73
Rupiah 13355 13785 +3.22
Rupee 66.58 66.15 -0.64
Ringgit 3.9930 4.2935 +7.53
Yuan 6.5094 6.4936 -0.24
