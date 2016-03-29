* Yuan edges up as PBOC sets firm midpoint
* Won, ringgit near 1-week peak on exporters, bond inflows
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 29 Most emerging Asian
currencies gained on Tuesday as the dollar eased after
disappointing U.S. economic data, but the possibility that a
speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could signal a rate
hike soon made market participants cautious.
China's yuan edged up after the central bank set
a stronger daily guidance rate.
The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit
rose to near one-week highs on exporters' demand for
month-end settlements and bond inflows.
The dollar broadly fell on Monday after soft U.S.
consumer spending eased expectations of an imminent U.S.
interest rate hike.
Still, investors grew cautious as Yellen and other Fed
officials speak later in the day. Some U.S. central bank
policymakers last week said the Fed could raise interest rates
as early as next month if the economy maintained its momentum.
"A modestly hawkish stance of the Fed fine-tuned from early
last week may continue," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian currency
strategist for Scotiabank, in a note.
"We expect the dollar to advance against both major
currencies and EM Asian currencies in the coming weeks," he
said.
WON
The won rose as much as 0.5 percent to 1,160.1 per dollar,
its strongest since March 23.
Traders cut dollar holdings to stop losses as China's
central bank set the yuan's midpoint stronger.
Foreign investors bought South Korea's bonds and stocks amid
some bets on a further interest rate cut.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained 0.5 percent to 3.9920 per dollar, its
strongest since March 23, with thin liquidity.
The Malaysian currency found further support from higher
government bond prices amid foreign demand.
The ringgit gave up some of its earlier appreciation as oil
prices fell in Asia on increasing concerns that a rally since
January is fizzling out.
Month-end corporate dollar demand also limited the ringgit's
upside, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0515 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 113.59 113.46 -0.11
Sing dlr 1.3689 1.3701 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 32.6060 32.720 +0.35
Korean won 1162.33 1166.20 +0.33
Baht 35.37 35.35 -0.05
Peso 46.33 46.34 +0.02
Rupiah 13395 13365 -0.22
Rupee 66.51 66.58 +0.10
Ringgit 4.0000 4.0135 +0.34
Yuan 6.5096 6.5110 +0.02
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 113.59 120.30 +5.91
Sing dlr 1.3689 1.4177 +3.56
Taiwan dlr 32.606 33.066 +1.41
Korean won 1162.33 1172.50 +0.87
Baht 35.37 36.00 +1.78
Peso 46.33 47.06 +1.58
Rupiah 13395 13785 +2.91
Rupee 66.51 66.15 -0.54
Ringgit 4.0000 4.2935 +7.34
Yuan 6.5096 6.4936 -0.25
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)