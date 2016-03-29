* Yuan edges up as PBOC sets firm midpoint * Won, ringgit near 1-week peak on exporters, bond inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 29 Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Tuesday as the dollar eased after disappointing U.S. economic data, but the possibility that a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could signal a rate hike soon made market participants cautious. China's yuan edged up after the central bank set a stronger daily guidance rate. The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit rose to near one-week highs on exporters' demand for month-end settlements and bond inflows. The dollar broadly fell on Monday after soft U.S. consumer spending eased expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike. Still, investors grew cautious as Yellen and other Fed officials speak later in the day. Some U.S. central bank policymakers last week said the Fed could raise interest rates as early as next month if the economy maintained its momentum. "A modestly hawkish stance of the Fed fine-tuned from early last week may continue," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank, in a note. "We expect the dollar to advance against both major currencies and EM Asian currencies in the coming weeks," he said. WON The won rose as much as 0.5 percent to 1,160.1 per dollar, its strongest since March 23. Traders cut dollar holdings to stop losses as China's central bank set the yuan's midpoint stronger. Foreign investors bought South Korea's bonds and stocks amid some bets on a further interest rate cut. RINGGIT The ringgit gained 0.5 percent to 3.9920 per dollar, its strongest since March 23, with thin liquidity. The Malaysian currency found further support from higher government bond prices amid foreign demand. The ringgit gave up some of its earlier appreciation as oil prices fell in Asia on increasing concerns that a rally since January is fizzling out. Month-end corporate dollar demand also limited the ringgit's upside, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.59 113.46 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.3689 1.3701 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 32.6060 32.720 +0.35 Korean won 1162.33 1166.20 +0.33 Baht 35.37 35.35 -0.05 Peso 46.33 46.34 +0.02 Rupiah 13395 13365 -0.22 Rupee 66.51 66.58 +0.10 Ringgit 4.0000 4.0135 +0.34 Yuan 6.5096 6.5110 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.59 120.30 +5.91 Sing dlr 1.3689 1.4177 +3.56 Taiwan dlr 32.606 33.066 +1.41 Korean won 1162.33 1172.50 +0.87 Baht 35.37 36.00 +1.78 Peso 46.33 47.06 +1.58 Rupiah 13395 13785 +2.91 Rupee 66.51 66.15 -0.54 Ringgit 4.0000 4.2935 +7.34 Yuan 6.5096 6.4936 -0.25 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)