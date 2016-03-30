March 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.65 112.68 +0.03 Singapore dollar 1.3573 1.3546 -0.20 Taiwan dollar 32.4210 32.695 +0.85 Korean won 1153.70 1163.80 +0.88 Baht 35.33 35.43 +0.28 Peso 46.17 46.36 +0.40 Rupiah 13365 13395 +0.22 Rupee 66.54 66.54 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9680 3.9995 +0.79 Yuan 6.4866 6.5065 +0.31 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.65 120.30 +6.79 Singapore dollar 1.3573 1.4177 +4.45 Taiwan dollar 32.421 33.066 +1.99 Korean won 1153.70 1172.50 +1.63 Baht 35.33 36.00 +1.90 Peso 46.17 47.06 +1.93 Rupiah 13365 13785 +3.14 Rupee 66.54 66.15 -0.59 Ringgit 3.9680 4.2935 +8.20 Yuan 6.4866 6.4936 +0.11 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Savio D'Souza)