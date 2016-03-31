* Yuan set for largest quarterly gain since Q3 2014
* Ringgit to see best month in nearly 18 years
* Won produces largest monthly gain in 7 years
* Taiwan dollar to post highest monthly gain in 8 years
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 31 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Thursday, adding to monthly and quarterly
gains, as waning expectations of near-term U.S. interest rate
hikes spurred investors to seek higher yields in the region.
The Chinese yuan climbed as the central bank set
its daily guidance rate at its strongest this year. The renminbi
was set to post its largest quarterly gain since July-September
2014.
Malaysia's ringgit hit a more than seven-month high
to enjoy the best month in nearly 18 years, with government bond
prices up.
The South Korean won rose to a near four-month
peak and produced its largest monthly gain in seven years,
thanks to capital inflows.
Taiwan's dollar advanced to its strongest in more
than seven months on demand from foreign financial institutions.
The island's currency was on course for the best month in eight
years, helped by increased inflows to buy Taiwan shares.
The U.S. dollar hovered around a five-month low
against a basket of six major currencies as investors cut
holdings in the greenback after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's comments on Tuesday. Yellen expressed caution about
raising interest rates, highlighting external risks such as
slower global growth.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Wednesday underscored
that stance, saying a "very shallow" series of interest rate
hikes over the next few years is appropriate to buffer the U.S.
economy from outside shocks and the risk of inflation slipping
too low.
Emerging Asian currencies are likely to maintain support
from receding expectations of Fed tightening in the near term,
analysts and traders said.
"Asian currencies will continue strength on dovish FOMC,
improving risk tone and relatively cheaper valuation," said Andy
Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia
in Singapore, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.
WON, RINGGIT LEAD UPSIDE
In March, the won and the ringgit led gains among regional
peers.
The won jumped 8.2 percent against the dollar this month,
its largest monthly appreciation since March 2009, according to
Thomson Reuters data. That helped the won achieve a quarterly
gain of 2.5 percent.
Foreign investors added to South Korea bond holdings this
month after heavily cutting them in February. They also
increased their purchases of Seoul stocks.
The ringgit has risen 7.1 percent so far this month,
boosting its quarterly gain to more than 9 percent, on portfolio
inflows and capital repatriation. That would be the largest
monthly gain since September 1998 when Malaysia pegged the
currency, Thomson Reuters data showed. The peg was ended in
2005.
The currency's outlook stayed positive on the resilient
economy and a recent rebound in oil prices, analysts said.
"We are seeing more evidence that asset managers - who are
still mostly 'underweight' Malaysia bonds - may be starting to
increase allocations to Malaysia," Nomura currency strategists
said in a note.
"The structure of foreign bond ownership appears to be
shifting increasingly towards long-term investors such as
central banks, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds."
The Singapore dollar has appreciated 4.2 percent
against the U.S. dollar so far this month, which would be the
largest monthly gain since October 2011.
Investors cut bearish bets ahead of the central bank's
policy review in April. The Monetary Authority of Singapore may
stay on hold next month while risks of easing has risen as
global headwinds hurt the trade-dependent economy, a Reuters
poll showed early March.
Taiwan's dollar has gained 4.0 percent against the greenback
so far in March, which would be the largest monthly appreciation
since February 2008. Foreign investors bought a combined net
T$154.5 billion ($4.8 billion) in the first 30 days of March,
more than triple of February's purchase.
The Philippine peso has risen 3.3 percent so far
this month, while the Indian rupee has climbed 3.2
percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.29 112.43 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.3504 1.3500 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 32.2080 32.425 +0.67
Korean won 1142.66 1150.80 +0.71
Baht 35.23 35.23 -0.00
Peso 46.04 46.03 -0.02
Rupiah 13285 13265 -0.15
Rupee 66.31 66.37 +0.09
Ringgit 3.9230 3.9420 +0.48
Yuan 6.4657 6.4702 +0.07
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.29 120.30 +7.13
Sing dlr 1.3504 1.4177 +4.98
Taiwan dlr 32.208 33.066 +2.66
Korean won 1142.66 1172.50 +2.61
Baht 35.23 36.00 +2.19
Peso 46.04 47.06 +2.22
Rupiah 13285 13785 +3.76
Rupee 66.31 66.15 -0.24
Ringgit 3.9230 4.2935 +9.44
Yuan 6.4657 6.4936 +0.43
($1 = 32.2000 Taiwan dollar)
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)