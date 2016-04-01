April 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.24 112.57 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.3483 1.3485 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.2570 32.282 +0.08 Korean won 1145.20 1143.50 -0.15 Baht 35.12 35.17 +0.14 Peso 46.05 46.07 +0.05 Rupiah 13190 13255 +0.49 Rupee 66.25 66.25 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8880 3.9020 +0.36 Yuan 6.4620 6.4490 -0.20 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.24 120.30 +7.18 Sing dlr 1.3483 1.4177 +5.15 Taiwan dlr 32.257 33.066 +2.51 Korean won 1145.20 1172.50 +2.38 Baht 35.12 36.00 +2.51 Peso 46.05 47.06 +2.20 Rupiah 13190 13785 +4.51 Rupee 66.25 66.15 -0.15 Ringgit 3.8880 4.2935 +10.43 Yuan 6.4620 6.4936 +0.49 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)