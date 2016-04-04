April 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0115 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.45 111.72 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.3478 1.3504 +0.19 *Taiwan dlr 32.378 32.378 0.00 Korean won 1145.70 1154.20 +0.74 Baht 35.14 35.10 -0.11 Peso 45.990 46.015 +0.05 Rupiah 13133 13155 +0.17 Rupee 66.26 66.26 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8750 3.8915 +0.43 *Yuan 6.4876 6.4876 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.45 120.30 +7.94 Sing dlr 1.3478 1.4177 +5.19 Taiwan dlr 32.378 33.066 +2.13 Korean won 1145.70 1172.50 +2.34 Baht 35.14 36.00 +2.45 Peso 45.99 47.06 +2.33 Rupiah 13133 13785 +4.96 Rupee 66.26 66.15 -0.17 Ringgit 3.8750 4.2935 +10.80 Yuan 6.4876 6.4936 +0.09 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for public holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)