* Won up on exporters; dividends-related dlr demand limits * Ringgit hits 8-month high, lower oil caps upside (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 4 South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data failed to alter expectations that the Federal Reserve will remain cautious on interest rate hikes this year, keeping the dollar under pressure. But regional trade was subdued, with holidays in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The U.S. dollar remained weak against a basket of six major currencies. Even though U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 215,000 last month, slightly above expectations, analysts believed the data was not strong enough to change the Fed's dovish stance on monetary policy. That may give emerging market currencies a respite for a little while yet. "Asia FX may continue to strengthen until we head into the April FOMC, by which time, investors will be on the lookout for any indications that the June FOMC would deliver another rate hike," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank, in Singapore, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "Markets will be a little cautious and be wary of running ahead of themselves in terms of USD weakness beyond the short term." WON The won gained as exporters bought it for settlements and as traders unwound bearish bets on the regional underperformer on Friday. But it pared early gains on expectations of dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. South Korean companies such as Hyundai Motor Co plan to pay a combined 1.1 trillion won ($959.3 million) worth of dividends to foreign stakeholders later this week, according to Thomson Reuters' estimates. "Dividend-related flows could limit the won's upside," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "Given the won's recent sharp strength, foreign investors also looked to take a neutral or negative stance on local equities." RINGGIT The ringgit rose as much as 0.8 percent to 3.8600 per dollar, its strongest since Aug. 5. However, the Malaysian currency also gave up some of its earlier gains, tracking a slide in oil prices as expectations of a production freeze faded. The currency has a chart resistance area between 3.8000 and 3.8200, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.40 111.72 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.3500 1.3504 +0.03 *Taiwan dlr 32.378 32.378 0.00 Korean won 1146.69 1154.20 +0.65 Baht 35.14 35.10 -0.11 Peso 46.025 46.015 -0.02 Rupiah 13152 13155 +0.02 Rupee 66.28 66.26 -0.03 Ringgit 3.8730 3.8915 +0.48 *Yuan 6.4876 6.4876 0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 111.40 120.30 +7.99 Sing dlr 1.3500 1.4177 +5.01 Taiwan dlr 32.378 33.066 +2.13 Korean won 1146.69 1172.50 +2.25 Baht 35.14 36.00 +2.45 Peso 46.03 47.06 +2.25 Rupiah 13152 13785 +4.81 Rupee 66.28 66.15 -0.19 Ringgit 3.8730 4.2935 +10.86 Yuan 6.4876 6.4936 +0.09 ($1 = 1,146.65 won) * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for public holidays. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim Coghill)