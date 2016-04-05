April 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.97 111.37 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.3555 1.3520 -0.26 *Taiwan dlr 32.378 32.378 +0.00 Korean won 1156.50 1146.10 -0.90 Baht 35.35 35.27 -0.23 Peso 46.260 46.100 -0.35 Rupiah 13210 13165 -0.34 Rupee 66.20 66.26 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9230 3.9020 -0.54 Yuan 6.4710 6.4876 +0.26 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 110.97 120.30 +8.41 Sing dlr 1.3555 1.4177 +4.59 Taiwan dlr 32.378 33.066 +2.13 Korean won 1156.50 1172.50 +1.38 Baht 35.35 36.00 +1.84 Peso 46.26 47.06 +1.73 Rupiah 13210 13785 +4.35 Rupee 66.20 66.15 -0.07 Ringgit 3.9230 4.2935 +9.44 Yuan 6.4710 6.4936 +0.35 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)