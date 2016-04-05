* Rupee edges up, but pares gains after RBI cuts rate * Ringgit, rupiah track weak commodity currencies * Won hits 1-week low; foreigners sell S.Korea stocks (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 5 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Tuesday as a renewed slump in oil prices hurt risk sentiment, with mixed messages from Federal Reserve policymakers on the outlook for U.S. interest rate increases doing little to brighten the mood. China's yuan bucked the regional trend on tentative signs of economic stabilisation and as traders said state-run banks were spotted intervening to support the currency. The Indian rupee pulled ahead but gave up some of its earlier gains after the central bank cut its policy interest rate to its lowest in more than five years as expected. Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah tracked weakness in global commodity currencies. Crude prices extended losses on worries about a persistent global supply glut. The South Korean won underperformed regional peers, hitting a one-week low as foreign investors sold domestic stocks. "This is a typical risk-off market," said Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Low oil prices spurred investors to book profits from pricy emerging market positions. We may see some more corrections," Park added. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this year on expectations that the Federal Reserve will move more slowly on raising borrowing costs than anticipated at the start of 2016. Fed fund futures <0#FF:> now have barely one rate hike priced for this year. Boston Fed President Eric Rosenberg, however, on Monday warned that the interest rate futures market could be "too pessimistic", noting external risks to the U.S. economy seemed to be abating. WON The won fell as much as 1.1 percent to 1,158.5 per dollar, its weakest since March 29. South Korea's importers bought dollars for payments, while exporters were seen staying away, traders said. "Exporters' dollar supply was hardly seen," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "Players rushed to cover dollar short positions, which they had added around 1,150. We may see even 1,160." RINGGIT The ringgit slumped as falling crude prices underscored concerns over Malaysia's oil and gas revenues. Malaysia is a major exporter of palm oil and liquefied natural gas. RUPIAH The rupiah slid as most government bond prices weakened. Its non-deliverable forwards also eased. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,217, weaker than the previous 13,145. The Indonesian currency pared some of its earlier losses as foreign investors were net buyers in the local stock market for the prior four consecutive sessions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0550 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.80 111.37 +0.51 Sing dlr 1.3560 1.3520 -0.29 *Taiwan dlr 32.378 32.378 0.00 Korean won 1154.80 1146.10 -0.75 Baht 35.33 35.27 -0.17 Peso 46.170 46.100 -0.15 Rupiah 13205 13165 -0.30 Rupee 66.13 66.26 +0.10 Ringgit 3.9170 3.9020 -0.38 Yuan 6.4698 6.4876 +0.28 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 110.80 120.30 +8.57 Sing dlr 1.3560 1.4177 +4.55 Taiwan dlr 32.378 33.066 +2.13 Korean won 1154.80 1172.50 +1.53 Baht 35.33 36.00 +1.90 Peso 46.17 47.06 +1.93 Rupiah 13205 13785 +4.39 Rupee 66.13 66.15 +0.03 Ringgit 3.9170 4.2935 +9.61 Yuan 6.4698 6.4936 +0.37 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by)