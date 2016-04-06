April 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.37 110.35 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3549 1.3552 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.416 32.378 -0.12 Korean won 1157.50 1155.10 -0.21 *Baht 35.30 35.30 0.00 Peso 46.280 46.260 -0.04 Rupiah 13225 13215 -0.08 Rupee 66.46 66.46 0.00 Ringgit 3.9180 3.9245 +0.17 Yuan 6.4780 6.4756 -0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 110.37 120.30 +9.00 Sing dlr 1.3549 1.4177 +4.64 Taiwan dlr 32.416 33.066 +2.01 Korean won 1157.50 1172.50 +1.30 Baht 35.30 36.00 +1.98 Peso 46.28 47.06 +1.69 Rupiah 13225 13785 +4.23 Rupee 66.46 66.15 -0.47 Ringgit 3.9180 4.2935 +9.58 Yuan 6.4780 6.4936 +0.24 * Thai financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)