* Strong Malaysia Feb trade data supports ringgit more * Won turns firmer on foreign stock buying, exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 6 Malaysia's ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices helped risky assets including regional equities recover some of the previous session's losses. Most emerging Asian currencies started the day weaker as growing concerns over global economic recovery hurt risk appetites. The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in February, indicating growth weakened further in the first quarter. Also, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said global growth is fragile and weak. While China's service sector strengthened in March, employment fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years, a private survey showed. However, regional currencies changed direction as crude futures extended gains on hopes for an agreement among oil exporters to freeze output. "We are cautious for potential short-term noise in the lead-up to the oil producers' meeting on April 17. That could lift USD/Asia FX," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore, referring to gathering of crude exporters in Qatar. "But this is likely to be temporary and we see opportunity to add short USD/Asia FX positions." Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen as cautious on raising interest rates. RINGGIT The ringgit found further support from stronger-than-expected Malaysia trade data and hit a session high of 3.8950 per dollar. Malaysia's exports in February rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier, more than double economists' forecast for 3.1 percent growth, thanks to higher shipments of electrical and electronic products. WON South Korea's won started the day softer, tracking earlier weakness in global risky assets. The won reversed the losses as foreign investors turned into net buyers of Seoul shares and on exporters' demand for settlements. That caused offshore funds to unwind bearish bets on the won. Still, traders stayed wary of possible dollar demand stemming from dividend payments by local companies to foreign shareholders. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.31 110.35 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.3533 1.3552 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.470 32.378 -0.28 Korean won 1154.17 1155.10 +0.08 *Baht 35.30 35.30 0.00 Peso 46.205 46.260 +0.12 Rupiah 13213 13215 +0.02 Rupee 66.63 66.46 -0.26 Ringgit 3.9100 3.9245 +0.37 Yuan 6.4768 6.4756 -0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 110.31 120.30 +9.06 Sing dlr 1.3533 1.4177 +4.76 Taiwan dlr 32.470 33.066 +1.84 Korean won 1154.17 1172.50 +1.59 Baht 35.30 36.00 +1.98 Peso 46.21 47.06 +1.85 Rupiah 13213 13785 +4.33 Rupee 66.63 66.15 -0.72 Ringgit 3.9100 4.2935 +9.81 Yuan 6.4768 6.4936 +0.26 * Thai financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)