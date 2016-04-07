April 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.59 109.79 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.3484 1.3471 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.377 32.442 +0.20 Korean won 1156.30 1156.10 -0.02 Baht 35.22 35.31 +0.26 Peso 46.145 46.200 +0.12 Rupiah 13203 13220 +0.13 Rupee 66.66 66.66 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8830 3.9195 +0.94 Yuan 6.4749 6.4819 +0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.59 120.30 +9.77 Sing dlr 1.3484 1.4177 +5.14 Taiwan dlr 32.377 33.066 +2.13 Korean won 1156.30 1172.50 +1.40 Baht 35.22 36.00 +2.21 Peso 46.15 47.06 +1.98 Rupiah 13203 13785 +4.41 Rupee 66.66 66.15 -0.76 Ringgit 3.8830 4.2935 +10.57 Yuan 6.4749 6.4936 +0.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)