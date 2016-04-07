* Ringgit near 8-month high; weak NDFs cut gains * Yuan up as China's state banks seen intervening * Baht gains on speculators, some foreign bond buying (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 7 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated caution among policymakers over U.S. interest rate hikes. The Malaysian ringgit jumped more than 1 percent to hover near an eight-month high as oil prices rallied. China's yuan rose after the central bank set a stronger daily guidance rate and traders suspected intervention to hold down volatility. The baht gained as traders cut holdings in the dollar, which broadly slid on Wednesday, when Thai financial markets were closed for a holiday. Minutes from the Fed's March 15-16 meeting suggested that the U.S. central bank appears unlikely to raise interest rates before June due to widespread concern about policymakers' limited ability to counter the impact of a global economic slowdown. The Fed's next policy meeting is April 26-27. Asian currencies should strengthen "especially prior to the April Fed meeting," said Qi Gao, an emerging Asian currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong. "We could have two weeks of risk appetite." Gao also said China's macro data "could show signs of a stabilizing economy, which may bolster risk-taking sentiment." China will release a series of economic data for March in the coming week. A Reuters poll showed that China's exports likely returned to growth for the first time in nine months in March while the pace of bank lending may have picked up. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced as much as 1.3 percent to 3.8700 per dollar, close to an eight-month peak of 3.8600 hit on Monday. The currency pared some of its gains as its non-deliverable forwards turned weaker. The prices of some Malaysian government bonds slid. BAHT The baht rose as interbank speculators bought it on the Fed's cautious stance on interest rate hikes. Some foreign investors bought Thai government bonds, adding to support to the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.86 109.79 +0.85 Sing dlr 1.3481 1.3471 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.413 32.442 +0.09 Korean won 1152.10 1156.10 +0.35 Baht 35.16 35.31 +0.43 Peso 46.145 46.200 +0.12 Rupiah 13180 13220 +0.30 Rupee 66.42 66.66 +0.36 Ringgit 3.8890 3.9195 +0.78 Yuan 6.4648 6.4819 +0.26 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.86 120.30 +10.51 Sing dlr 1.3481 1.4177 +5.16 Taiwan dlr 32.413 33.066 +2.01 Korean won 1152.10 1172.50 +1.77 Baht 35.16 36.00 +2.39 Peso 46.15 47.06 +1.98 Rupiah 13180 13785 +4.59 Rupee 66.42 66.15 -0.40 Ringgit 3.8890 4.2935 +10.40 Yuan 6.4648 6.4936 +0.45 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)