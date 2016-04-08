April 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.87 108.19 -0.62 Sing dlr 1.3531 1.3527 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 32.468 32.402 -0.20 Korean won 1160.39 1151.40 -0.77 Baht 35.19 35.18 -0.03 Peso 46.225 46.100 -0.27 Rupiah 13183 13155 -0.21 Rupee 66.47 66.47 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9415 3.9110 -0.77 Yuan 6.4771 6.4728 -0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.87 120.30 +10.50 Sing dlr 1.3531 1.4177 +4.77 Taiwan dlr 32.468 33.066 +1.84 Korean won 1160.39 1172.50 +1.04 Baht 35.19 36.00 +2.30 Peso 46.23 47.06 +1.81 Rupiah 13183 13785 +4.57 Rupee 66.47 66.15 -0.48 Ringgit 3.9415 4.2935 +8.93 Yuan 6.4771 6.4936 +0.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)