April 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.13 107.96 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.3437 1.3432 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.350 32.388 +0.12 Korean won 1144.90 1146.50 +0.14 Baht 35.02 35.07 +0.14 Peso 46.110 46.120 +0.02 Rupiah 13120 13125 +0.04 Rupee 66.43 66.43 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8785 3.8890 +0.27 Yuan 6.4640 6.4580 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.13 120.30 +11.25 Sing dlr 1.3437 1.4177 +5.51 Taiwan dlr 32.350 33.066 +2.21 Korean won 1144.90 1172.50 +2.41 Baht 35.02 36.00 +2.80 Peso 46.11 47.06 +2.06 Rupiah 13120 13785 +5.07 Rupee 66.43 66.15 -0.41 Ringgit 3.8785 4.2935 +10.70 Yuan 6.4640 6.4936 +0.46 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)